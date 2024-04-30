Antony(C)GettyImages
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Man Utd flop Antony has been hiring a personal photographer to catch him in 'action' - with Sonic the Hedgehog toy kept in the wings for almost entire season to celebrate his first Premier League goal

AntonyManchester UnitedBurnleyPremier League

Antony had reportedly hired a personal photographer for almost the entire season to capture him in "action" & celebrate with Sonic the Hedgehog toy.

  • Antony found the net after over a year in PL
  • Celebrated with a Sonic toy for his son
  • Had been planning it since the start of the season
