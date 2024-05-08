Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United INEOSGetty Images
Peter McVitie

Revealed: The main reason behind Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS' decision to end Man Utd work-from-home culture

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's decision to stop Manchester United's non-playing staff from working from home was motivated by email traffic.

  • Ratcliffe ordered end to working from home
  • Used email traffic at another company as evidence
  • Warned angry staff to look for other employment
