Revealed: Lionel Messi reached complete agreement to rejoin Barcelona in 2023 with official contract drafted

According to Sport, Messi expressed his desire to return to Barcelona for the first time in January 2023 when he got in touch with then-Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez. The former Barcelona team-mates enjoyed great success together as players, and Xavi believed that Messi's return to the team would further elevate the standard of the squad, which ultimately went on to win the 2022-23 La Liga title.

Over the next few months, the duo kept in touch and constantly spoke to each other to make the homecoming happen. Xavi even spoke to Messi's father Jorge and informed club president Joan Laporta, who was excited at the prospect of Messi returning to the club. Xavi was also told by director of football Matheu Alemany that La Liga had given the nod to the transfer.

