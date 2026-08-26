Revealed: Why Jose Mourinho’s ‘crazy’ Real Madrid return has left Portugal in a state of shock

Upon his presentation, Mourinho projected a calmer and more conciliatory image, a stark contrast to his famously combative persona. Cristovao notes that a similar phenomenon occurred when he first joined Benfica, driven by a desire to re-establish himself at the top.

"He has changed because he has gone through a lot and, somehow, left the elite of world football," the journalist observed. "Here, when he arrived, we had exactly the same feeling. He seemed changed, he seemed like someone else. Friendlier and calmer.

"One thing is when he arrives and a very different one is when the situation, the questions, and the matches become more difficult around him. And there I would tell you that yes, he is a Mourinho with more years, but the same Mourinho deep down."