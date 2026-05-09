Revealed: Why Inter are ready to ABANDON transfer move for Tottenham star despite having agreed terms as Serie A giants to make shock U-turn

Recent reports in Italy suggest that Inter might decide against signing Vicario from Tottenham this summer. This comes as a significant surprise given that the fresh Serie A winners had already established a firm foundation for the move.

Multiple sources over the last few weeks indicated that the Nerazzurri had reached a principle of agreement with the Azzurri star, who was expected to lead a new era between the posts at San Siro.

However, the deal still required a final green light from Tottenham, who value their goalkeeper at approximately €20m. While Vicario was thought to be edging closer to a summer exit from north London, the Italian giants are now hesitating.

This change of heart is reportedly driven by a desire to reallocate funds to other areas of the squad as they plan for the 2026-27 campaign.



