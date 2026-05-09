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Revealed: Why Inter are ready to ABANDON transfer move for Tottenham star despite having agreed terms as Serie A giants to make shock U-turn
Vicario's return to Italy in jeopardy
Recent reports in Italy suggest that Inter might decide against signing Vicario from Tottenham this summer. This comes as a significant surprise given that the fresh Serie A winners had already established a firm foundation for the move.
Multiple sources over the last few weeks indicated that the Nerazzurri had reached a principle of agreement with the Azzurri star, who was expected to lead a new era between the posts at San Siro.
However, the deal still required a final green light from Tottenham, who value their goalkeeper at approximately €20m. While Vicario was thought to be edging closer to a summer exit from north London, the Italian giants are now hesitating.
This change of heart is reportedly driven by a desire to reallocate funds to other areas of the squad as they plan for the 2026-27 campaign.
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Josep Martinez set for promotion
According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri might ultimately decide against signing Vicario and instead use their transfer budget to strengthen other areas.
The primary reason for Inter's hesitation is the emergence of Josep Martinez as a viable long-term successor to Yann Sommer. With Sommer expected to depart when his contract expires in June, the path is clear for a new number one. Rather than spending a significant portion of their summer budget on Vicario, Inter are seriously considering promoting Martinez, their current second-choice option.
Inter lean toward Martinez over Vicario
Martinez, 27, joined the club from Genoa for €14m in the 2024 summer transfer window and is now viewed as a player capable of stepping into the starting role.
Transfer expert Matteo Moretto has reported that the club is unsure about continuing talks with Spurs, as they believe Martinez has the potential to lead the line next season.
The Spaniard is set to start crucial upcoming matches against Lazio in both Serie A and the Coppa Italia final to further prove his worth.
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Tottenham's transfer plans impacted
Inter's financial strategy for the upcoming window is also playing a major role in this potential U-turn. It is reported that the club will have a transfer budget of around €40m-€50m, a figure that could be bolstered by player sales. By avoiding the €20m outlay required to secure Vicario, Cristian Chivu's side would have significantly more freedom to strengthen other positions on the pitch.
This development could have a knock-on effect for Tottenham's own summer recruitment plans. Spurs have already been linked with several targets to replace the Italian, including Manchester City's James Trafford. If the move to Inter collapses, the North London club may find themselves with a disgruntled goalkeeper who had already mentally prepared for a return to Serie A.