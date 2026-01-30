Revealed: How Jose Mourinho masterminded 'the miracle of Da Luz' after Benfica's epic Champions League win against Real Madrid

According to AS, who have assessed how Champions League progress against the odds was made possible, “beating Real Madrid was, is, a cry of rebellion - against his critics, against everyone”.

Mourinho saw goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin net the crucial goal for Benfica, as he nodded home in the 98th minute and secured a knockout play-off berth by the narrowest of margins, but the groundwork had been put in place long before that stunning climax to a thrilling contest in Portugal - with Mourinho and Co initially unaware that they required a fourth on the night.

AS claim that the “key” to Mourinho’s plans was to “liberate his players” with pressure being removed from their shoulders and lumped onto his own. He wanted to “make them understand that there was much more to gain than to lose” and that anything “was possible”.

One of the most decorated coaches of the modern era has always been famed for his man-management skills, and they have been put to the test once more. He sought to “instill in his players the idea that it was possible to talk about the impossible”.

