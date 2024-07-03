Revealed: How close Man Utd came to signing Wolves & Portugal star Pedro Neto

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeRevealed: How close Man Utd came to signing Wolves & Portugal star Pedro NetoManchester UnitedPedro NetoTransfersWolverhamptonPremier LeagueManchester United came very close to landing a 17-year-old Pedro Neto seven years ago but they missed their chance to sign the now-Wolves star.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNeto visited Carrington training groundAppeared in an academy match for Man UtdNeto currently linked with a move to LiverpoolArticle continues below