Revealed: Chelsea stars already 'regret' signing long-term contracts after losing faith in 'grand project' - with Mauricio Pochettino's tactics dividing the squad

Revealed: Chelsea stars already 'regret' signing long-term contracts after losing faith in 'grand project' - with Mauricio Pochettino's tactics dividing the squadChris BurtonGettyChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersMauricio PochettinoA number of Chelsea players are said to already "regret" signing long-term contracts, with faith being lost in the "grand project" at Stamford Bridge.Blues have spent big in transfer marketHanded out plenty of big contractsProgress on the field is proving difficult