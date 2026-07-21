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Revealed: Barcelona considered shock Mason Greenwood transfer swoop before Fenerbahce signed ex-Man Utd forward
Internal discussions held by Deco
According to Sport, Barcelona’s sporting department, led by director Deco, placed Greenwood’s name on their shortlist during the early stages of the summer transfer window.
As the club looked to bolster their frontline under manager Hansi Flick, the recruitment team explored several profiles to add goals and creativity. Reports suggest that Deco and his team worked tirelessly to find realistic options that could fit within.
The Blaugrana have been forced to be creative in the market in recent years, often monitoring a wide variety of players before committing to a final investment. Greenwood was seen as a potential low-cost, high-reward option from a purely sporting perspective, leading to the club monitoring his situation closely.
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Productive stint at Marseille
Greenwood’s inclusion on the shortlist followed a highly successful period in France where he managed to rebuild his professional reputation on the pitch.
The 24-year-old was particularly clinical during his time at the Stade Velodrome, where he scored 48 goals in 81 appearances across all competitions.
During his most recent full campaign in Ligue 1, the forward finished with an impressive tally of 26 goals and 11 assists. His tactical flexibility was viewed as a significant asset for Flick’s preferred system, which demands attackers who can drift inside from the wings or lead the line as a central striker.
A controversial potential signing
The prospect of Greenwood wearing the Blaugrana shirt would have undoubtedly sparked significant debate among the club's supporters and the wider football community. Barcelona operates under the famous motto "More Than a Club", which emphasises social responsibility and ethical standards alongside sporting success.
Instead of pursuing the Englishman, Barcelona shifted their full focus toward more traditional European targets who fit the club's long-term vision. They successfully moved for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and secured a deal for German international Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.
These signings provided the pace and clinical finishing Flick required without the external baggage associated with Greenwood.
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Final move to Fenerbahce
With a move to the Camp Nou off the table, the former Manchester United academy graduate eventually secured a permanent move to Turkey. Fenerbahce completed the signing of the forward in July, bringing him to Istanbul to work under. The Turkish giants reportedly paid a fee in the region of €40 million to Marseille to secure his services on a four-year contract.
The transfer to Fenerbahce represents another chapter in the forward's attempt to distance himself from the events that saw his career at Old Trafford come to an end. While Barcelona's interest was genuine during the monitoring phase, the club is now satisfied with their alternative attacking acquisitions. The decision to pass on Greenwood is seen by many in Catalonia as the right move for the club's identity.
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