@Getty Reports: Chivas will return to play at Estadio Jalisco due to renovations at Estadio Akron for the 2026 World Cup CD Guadalajara World Cup Liga MX The current stadium of the Rojiblancos will receive a $12.4 million investment for the upcoming renovations Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below May leave during this tournament or next season

First field in Mexico to have hybrid grass with FIFAPro quality

The Akron has been the home of Chivas since 2010