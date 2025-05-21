Report: Vicente Sánchez threatens to miss CONCACAF Champions Cup final for Cruz Azul amid contract demands

Cruz Azul are set to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on June 1 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the Champions Cup Final

Sánchez holds a 16-8-2 record with Cruz Azul

He led the team on a 19-game unbeaten streak, which ended with Sunday’s loss to América

He took over as interim manager in Matchday 3 following the sudden departure of Martín Anselmi