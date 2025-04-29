Report: Paul Pogba focused on return to Europe, aims for 2026 World Cup roster spot amid reported interest from MLS side D.C. United, and suitors in Italy, Spain
The 32-year-old free agent is reportedly prioritizing a return to Europe, amid reported interest from MLS side D.C. United
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pogba reportedly focused on return to Europe
- Midfielder has held talks with MLS side D.C. United
- Wants to return to Les Bleus at 2026 FIFA World Cup