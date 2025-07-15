'Relegation written all over it' - Brentford told Jordan Henderson is a 'downgrade' on Christian Norgaard as fans react to 'finished' ex-Liverpool captain's return to the Premier League
Fans have slammed Brentford for signing Jordan Henderson while warning that the veteran English midfielder is a massive "downgrade" on Christian Norgaard. On Tuesday, the Bees confirmed the free transfer for the Premier League and Champions League-winning former Liverpool captain, who has returned to his homeland following stints at Al-Ettifaq and Ajax.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Brentford confirm Henderson's arrival
- Fans slam the transfer move
- Henderson a 'downgrade' on Norgaard