'Relegation is a possibility!' - Ruben Amorim makes astonishing claim as Man Utd sink to new lows with horrendous defeat by Newcastle as coach says 'this club needs a shock'

Ruben Amorim has warned that Manchester United are in danger of relegation unless things improve after losing a third consecutive Premier League game

  • Red Devils lose fourth game in a row
  • Only seven points above relegation zone
  • Coach admits 'it's my fault'
