'Good moment for soccer, for Red Bull New York' - Jurgen Klopp admits Red Bulls' new $112 million training center made him miss coaching

The Red Bulls spared no expense for the opening of their new facility, even bringing in paragliders as part of the ceremony. But it was Jurgen Klopp who stole the show, admitting the state-of-the-art complex briefly made him reconsider life away from the touchline.

"This morning was a moment when I walked in and thought, 'oh, that's something I could miss,' because so far I didn't miss anything since I stepped down as a manager," Klopp said.

"But going into a building like that on a good weather day... thank god the weather was not great, otherwise I would have maybe gone back [to management]. Really cool."

Klopp, who stepped down from Liverpool FC in 2024, has been loosely linked with several jobs since leaving the Premier League. The 58-year-old is a Champions League winner and has three league titles - two with Borussia Dortmund and one with Liverpool - along with multiple domestic cups.

Despite that, Klopp has remained firm in his commitment to the Red Bull project, recently dismissing links to Real Madrid CF as "nonsense."