'Must have been really upset' - Barcelona chief Joan Laporta takes aim at Kylian Mbappe after seething Real Madrid star stopped team-mates from performing Supercopa guard of honour

The aftermath of Sunday’s pulsating El Clasico in Jeddah has proven to be just as fiery as the 90 minutes that preceded it. Barcelona retained their Supercopa de Espana crown with a hard-fought 3-2 victory, a result that confirmed their current dominance over their arch-rivals. However, the celebrations were marred by a flashpoint involving Real Madrid’s marquee talisman, Mbappe.

The French forward, who had risked his long-term fitness to play in the final despite nursing a troublesome knee injury, cut a frustrated figure at the full-time whistle. Having collected his runner-up medal, Mbappe was spotted furiously gesturing to his Real Madrid colleagues, urging them to leave the field immediately rather than stay to witness the trophy presentation or offer the customary respect to the victors. This snub, widely interpreted as preventing a guard of honour or at least a show of respect, has drawn the ire of the Barcelona hierarchy.

Speaking to Catalan radio station RAC-1 in the wake of the triumph, Barcelona president Laporta did not hold back in his assessment of Mbappe’s conduct. The Blaugrana chief expressed his disappointment, arguing that true sporting greatness is measured by how one handles defeat as well as victory.