'Really overwhelming' - Lionesses icon Mary Earps responds to backlash over 'distorted' Hannah Hampton and Sarina Wiegman comments

Her comments about former team-mate Hampton and England manager Wiegman caused a storm from fans online, as well as Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor. Extracts released to the Guardian included Earps’ claim that she told the Lionesses boss that she was rewarding "bad behaviour" by recalling Hampton to the national squad after previously dropping her for being "disruptive and unreliable". Blues boss Bompastor defended Hampton, saying the goalkeeper had shown class and that she believed Earps had disrespected Wiegman's authority.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Earps said: "It’s been really overwhelming to see how some things have been distorted a little bit. I’ve not written this book to tear anyone down in any shape or form. That is not who I am as a person. This is real life. It has consequences. It isn’t a drama. Women’s football has entered into a space that has become a bit like entertainment, so your life gets picked apart for people’s amusement sometimes. But it’s not amusing, you know?

"I don’t think I’ve thought about what I wanted the reaction to be. I’m not surprised, by what I’ve seen on my algorithms [on social media], if I had come to the same conclusions as other people if I’m honest. But that’s not what I feel I’ve written. I don’t think it’s a fair reflection and I think it’s been taken out of the entirety of the context. I speak about so many different things and it’s hard to see only certain things being pulled out and really focused on."