Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals owner David Blitzer reportedly in talks to sell MLS and NWSL franchises to former Utah Jazz ownership group
The two division 1 franchises in Utah in both men's and women's soccer are reportedly in talks of being sold after just three years of ownership
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- David Blitzer in talks to sell RSL, Utah Royals franchises
- Ex-Utah Jazz owners reportedly buyers
- Blitzer bought RSL in 2022, revived Royals in 2023