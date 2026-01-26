‘They are going to have real problems’ – Liverpool and Arne Slot sent transfer warning by former captain after missing out on Marc Guehi

Redknapp feels that Liverpool will rue their failure to land Guehi and also fears they could be left seriously short in defence if they suffer any more injury issues. He said on Sky Sports: "Conor (Bradley) has picked up a really nasty injury so we're not going to see him again this season, Giovanni Leoni as well and he looks a real prospect, a real talent. Hopefully Ibrahima Konate will be back soon. It does feel like they are down to the bare bones, if you like. They need some players, he (Slot) needs some help in that department. If they were to pick up an injury or two more, they are going to have real problems. I don't know the ins and outs, but Guehi felt like a big miss. That was something where everybody in football was saying he's going to Liverpool, it looks like a done deal. Manchester City came in and offered him a huge amount of money to go there, and it's a really good move for him and I fully understand that one. But I felt that was one that Liverpool would have partaken in, but they didn't.

"Now they (Liverpool) have to be clever in the market. The hard thing is you go and buy a player - and Leoni is going to be a real star - he is probably going to be fit for the start of next pre-season hopefully. So you're in a bit of position really but you have to make sure you have got some strength in depth."

