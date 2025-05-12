Real Madrid youngster Victor Munoz brutally told to 'retire' by angry fans after missing chance to equalise late on in crucial Clasico defeat to Barcelona
Victor Munoz has been targeted online by Real Madrid fans after he missed a golden opportunity to score in Sunday's 4-3 loss against rivals Barcelona.
- Munoz had good chance in the 89th minute
- Some fans took out their anger on Instagram
- The 21-year-old forced to block comments