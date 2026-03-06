Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate becomes Real Madrid's top target as Borussia Dortmund star drops down La Liga giants' list of targets

Madrid have drastically altered their summer transfer strategy, identifying Liverpool defender Konate as the key man to bolster their backline, according to reports. The French international has surged to the top of the shortlist at the Santiago Bernabeu as the club prepares for a significant defensive shake-up.

The move comes as Los Blancos look to future-proof a squad that could see the departures of veteran duo David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. While the club had previously cooled interest in the former RB Leipzig man, a series of missed opportunities elsewhere has seen Florentino Perez and his recruitment team return to the table for the Premier League star.