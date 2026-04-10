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Real Madrid set to be handed Thibaut Courtois fitness boost in time for La Liga & Champions League run-in
Courtois’ return timeline clarified
Courtois, the 33-year-old goalkeeper, has been out of action since suffering a thigh injury during Real Madrid’s clash against Manchester City on March 17. Initial medical evaluations projected a recovery period of no less than six weeks.
However, according to The Athletic, the Belgian international is progressing well in his rehabilitation program. Sources familiar with the situation have indicated that Courtois is targeting a return to contention by the end of April. This timeline would coincide with the Champions League semi-finals- approximately six weeks after the injury - provided that Real Madrid advance to that stage of the competition.
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Champions League pursuit continues
For Courtois to make his mark on the European stage once again, Real Madrid first have a significant hurdle to clear. Los Blancos must overturn a 2-1 first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich if they are to set up a semi-final tie against either Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool on April 28.
Arbeloa will be forced to rely on his current defensive setup for the immediate future, but the prospect of having one of the world's best shot-stoppers back for the final four would be a game-changer.
Madrid travel to the Allianz Arena for the return leg on Wednesday, while Liverpool play PSG at Anfield on Tuesday, with the European champions leading 2-0 on aggregate.
Crucial Clasico on the horizon
Beyond the European stage, the return of the Belgian would provide a lift for Madrid’s domestic ambitions as they look to bridge the gap at the top of the table. A comeback in time for the Champions League semi-finals would also mean Courtois would be available for the Clasico against Barcelona at Camp Nou on May 10.
The stakes couldn't be higher for that encounter in Catalonia, as Madrid trail Barcelona by nine points in La Liga's title race with eight games remaining.
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Impact of the Belgian’s absence
Courtois has missed Madrid’s last four matches in all competitions, with Andriy Lunin deputising in his absence. While the Ukrainian has stepped up where needed, the presence of Courtois is nearly impossible to replicate given his stature and record in big games for the club.
He has made 41 appearances in all competitions this season, keeping 15 clean sheets. His return would mark the end of a frustrating period on the treatment table and provide the squad with the leadership needed to navigate a potentially historic end to the campaign.