Real Madrid teenager Franco Mastantuono urged to take leaf out of Lamine Yamal's book and 'sacrifice himself 20 times more than Kylian Mbappe'

Mastantuono arrived in the Spanish capital last summer carrying the weight of a massive reputation and a transfer fee to match. Madrid parted with more than €60 million to secure his services from River Plate, viewing the midfielder as a cornerstone for their future dominance. However, following a bright start to life in La Liga, trouble with injury has resulted in the teenager’s form dipping in recent months, leading to concerns that he is struggling to adapt to the relentless demands of arguably the biggest club in world football.

Kempes, a World Cup winner and one of Argentina’s greatest-ever players, has offered an honest assessment of his compatriot's predicament. Speaking in an interview regarding Mastantuono’s regression, the 71-year-old warned that the patience afforded to young talents in South America does not exist in Madrid.

"It’s not easy, it’s not River, it’s not Boca… it’s Real Madrid," Kempes stated. "At Real Madrid, you have to win even in training. Mastantuono needs to be a little more daring, he needs to be more courageous."

Kempes also cautioned that if the youngster does not start utilising the talent that earned him the move, his time in Europe could be cut short. "If they brought him from River to Real Madrid, it’s because they saw potential in him, and today that potential isn’t working in his favour. If he doesn’t use that potential, he won’t last long."