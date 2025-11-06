Real Madrid in talks with Dayot Upamecano in bid to sign Bayern Munich defender in free transfer

Upamecano’s profile perfectly matches Florentino Perez’s recruitment model: a proven international with Champions League pedigree, available without a transfer fee, and familiar with many of Madrid’s French stars, including Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy.

The centre-back has undergone a resurgence under Vincent Kompany at Bayern, cutting down the high-profile mistakes that once clouded his reputation. His mix of physical power, progressive passing and composure under pressure has seen him become a mainstay in both the Bundesliga and Europe this season. Madrid scouts have reportedly tracked Upamecano for over a year, and recent Champions League performances, particularly his commanding display in Bayern’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain have convinced the hierarchy that he is ready for the next step.

While Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi was also considered earlier in Madrid’s shortlist, the club have now abandoned the pursuit due to the defender’s high wage demands and signing-on fees, deeming the deal “virtually impossible.” With Guehi off the table, sources close to the club describe Upamecano as “the ideal successor to Alaba,” with his tactical discipline and athleticism complementing Madrid’s evolving defensive structure under Xabi Alonso.