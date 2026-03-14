Still no Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid announce squad for Elche clash

The treatment room at Valdebebas is reaching full capacity at the worst possible time for Los Blancos. The club’s official squad list for the visit of Elche confirmed the worst fears of the Madridistas: Mbappe, Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao remain unavailable. Indeed, the spine of the team has been ripped out in recent weeks, leaving Arbeloa with a jigsaw puzzle to solve in both defence and attack.

The defensive situation is particularly dire. Beyond the long-term absences of David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, the squad is also missing Alvaro Carreras and Dani Ceballos. Raul Asencio was the latest to drop out after reporting muscle discomfort, leaving the backline looking incredibly thin as the club enters the business end of the campaign.