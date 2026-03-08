Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid scouts watch over Newcastle star as part of 'double mission' during trip to watch Man City
Real Madrid's £100m summer target
The 25-year-old was a central figure as Eddie Howe’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat against the Cityzens. Pep Guardiola's side were being watched by officials from Madrid, but they were also keeping a close eye on the performance of Tonali, as per report from The Sun. Newcastle are reportedly bracing for a massive bidding war, with valuations for the former AC Milan star expected to reach the £100 million mark.
Transfer race for Italy maestro
Madrid are not the only European powerhouse tracking the midfielder. Arsenal have also been heavily linked, with his representative Beppe Riso seen in the stands during a recent Gunners victory against Brighton. The north London club see Tonali as a long-term solution in Mikel Arteta's engine room, but any deal would require a British-record level of investment for a midfielder if they are to successfully lure him away from Tyneside.
Further interest comes from Old Trafford, where Manchester United have reportedly placed Tonali on a long list of potential replacements for Casemiro. With multiple clubs circling, the Magpies face a daunting task to keep their star man, particularly as they continue to navigate a difficult domestic campaign that currently finds them well adrift of the European qualification spots in the Premier League table.
Pressure builds on Newcastle to keep their stars
Despite the growing noise, the hierarchy at St James’ Park remains resolute. Senior figures have dismissed the idea of being a selling club and have rejected the narrative that a price tag has even been set. The club is desperate to avoid a repeat of the Alexander Isak saga, which saw the Swedish striker depart for Liverpool in a record-breaking on deadline day of the summer 2025 transfer window that left the Magpies thin on attacking reinforcements.
Tonali himself recently addressed his long-term future with refreshing honesty when questioned about staying on Tyneside. He admitted: "This is a tough question because, you know [in] football you need to think year for year. The last summer was tough for us, for Alex [Isak], but this is football. If you have an option for your life, for another team you need to think about everything. I don’t want to say, ‘Yes, I want to stay here ten years,’ but now I’m happy here. I don’t think anything about another team."
Newcastle turn attention to Europe
Howe continues to back the midfielder, who remains grateful for the club's support during his ten-month betting ban. He previously dismissed transfer talk, stating: "There was no intention from our side to lose Sandro at all. He is very happy here, loves playing for Newcastle, and loves the city. Sandro is absolutely fine. I had discussions with him yesterday. His focus is on the here and now and with us. There is no issue with Sandro himself. He is happy and committed."
With the dust settling on their 3-1 defeat, Newcastle must quickly regroup and shift their focus back to their Premier League campaign and their own Champions League journey. The Magpies have little time to dwell on domestic setbacks as they prepare for a highly anticipated last-16 clash against Spanish giants Barcelona. Meanwhile, Madrid will now pivot entirely to their own blockbuster European knockout tie against Man City.
