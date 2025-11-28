Getty
Real Madrid pull the plug! Los Blancos remove Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate from summer shortlist after alarming dip in form
Konate issues Liverpool rallying cry amid contract uncertainty
Last season, Liverpool appeared to be in a huge bind as key trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold were in the last few months of their Liverpool deals. Fortunately for the Reds, captain Van Dijk and star forward Salah signed new two-year contracts, but Alexander-Arnold chose to leave, before eventually signing for Madrid. Liverpool have reportedly been trying to extend the stay of defender Konate, whose terms run until 2026, but so far, no breakthrough has been struck. The Frenchman was linked with Los Blancos earlier this year, and amid that speculation, he gave a rather coy comment on his future.
He said a fortnight ago: "My agents continue to discuss with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made very soon so I can announce it." He also rubbished claims the Reds had approached him with a new contract.
It seems, however, that this contract uncertainty has led to Konate taking his eye off the ball, with the ex-RB Leipzig man making a string of mistakes this season - the latest of which was in his side's humbling 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.
After that loss, he wrote on social media: "We have to take this moment on the chest. Criticism is part of football, and we’ll fight back every time and come through this storm. In these moments, the fans matter most. The ones who stand with us in the good times and the bad - the ones who sing for us even in the difficult moments! Your voice and your support mean everything to us. We know we need to improve and we’ll keep fighting for you. Always."
Real Madrid move on from Konate
According to The Athletic, Liverpool tried to extend Konate's deal way back in 2023. But fast forward to the present and it is uncertain where he will be playing in 2026. The report states that Madrid have informed Liverpool they now have 'no interest' in signing the 26-year-old. That could strengthen the Reds' hand in the contract negotiation stakes, although Konate will be able to talk to foreign clubs in January in regards to a possible pre-contract agreement for the summer. The former Sochaux man has chalked up 150 appearances for Liverpool, and over the years, he has been a competent ally to team-mate and fellow defender Van Dijk. Although his form has nosedived this season, manager Slot continues to pick the 6ft 4in player, partially because they are short on defensive options. Their inability to land Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is looking more and more costly.
Konate sent Liverpool contract message
Former Liverpool ace Vladimir Smicer believes that Konate should decide on his Anfield future as soon as possible. If he does that, the Frenchman's form could improve.
He told BOYLE Sports: "We've seen this last season with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah. Two players stayed, one went. Personally, I don't like this situation (with expiring contracts). I think for the players, it's better when they know their future. At the moment, I can't see if Ibrahim Konate is sure about his next move. Anytime he's not performing at the top level, the fans question his contract situation. It's normal, it will always be like this.
"If you commit your future, then the fans will say, 'Okay, maybe he was not good today' - but because the situation is like this, anytime he makes a mistake, they will say, 'He will go.' That will be in his head. We experienced this situation last season with three players, but personally, when I was playing, I always wanted a long-term contract. It's better for your confidence, for your life, for your position in the team. I knew my future, and I committed to the team. I’d like Konate to decide as soon as possible what he's going to do in the future."
What comes next for Konate?
With Madrid pulling the plug on a potential Konate move, the France ace will hope to fire Liverpool to victory this weekend away at lowly West Ham. Subsequent games against Sunderland and Leeds United could reportedly determine the fate of Reds boss Slot.
