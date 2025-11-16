Decision day for Ibrahima Konate! Real Madrid target reveals he will announce future plans 'very soon' as Liverpool contract nears expiry

Konate joined Liverpool in 2021 from RB Leipzig when Jurgen Klopp was still their manager. The French defender slowly established himself as a key figure in the Reds' backline, first under Klopp and then under Arne Slot. He played a key role in helping the Merseyside club win their record-equalling 20th English top-flight title last season. He has regularly featured for the club at the heart of their defence alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Despite being a key member of Slot's side, Konate is yet to commit his future to the club beyond 2026, while the Merseyside giants are also yet to offer a new deal to the player. The Frenchman can formally hold pre-contract talks with clubs outside England from January. Real Madrid continue to remain interested in the player and want to convince him not to sign a new deal and then join them as a free agent next summer. Madrid are also joined by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who are also in search of a quality centre-back option.