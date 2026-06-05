Real Madrid plot €150m Vitinha move with Jose Mourinho's agent working on delivering PSG star following Florentino Perez promise

The race for the Real Madrid presidency is approaching its conclusion, with Perez reportedly ready to unveil a high-profile signing ahead of Sunday's election. According to Cadena SER, Vitinha has become the leading candidate to headline that promise.

The Portuguese international has established himself as one of PSG's most important players and remains under contract for another three years. Despite the difficulty of any deal, Vitinha is increasingly being linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as Perez looks to make a statement before the vote.

Any transfer would require a significant financial commitment. Reports suggest Perez is prepared to invest up to €150 million in a marquee arrival, making Vitinha one of the most expensive targets ever considered by the club.