Real Madrid pounce for Nico Paz in January amid sensational Como displays and growing transfer interest
Madrid's buy back clause
According to TyC Sports, Madrid are keen to bring Paz back to the club in the upcoming January transfer window. The player has reportedly already agreed to the move, signalling his willingness to return to the Spanish giants. However, Fabrizio Romano has clarified that Madrid cannot exercise their buy-back clause in January, as it is not valid during this window.
The Spanish club currently hold a structured buy-back clause on Paz, reportedly valued at €8 million in the summer of 2025, €9m in 2026, and €10m in 2027. In addition to this, Madrid also retain a future buy-back option on 50% of the player’s rights, providing long-term leverage in any potential transfer.
Furthermore, the club benefits from a right-to-match clause, allowing them to match any offer made by another club to secure Paz’s services. While Paz has shown readiness to return, Madrid’s ability to act immediately is limited by the contractual terms of the buy-back clause, meaning negotiations and potential registration of the player would likely be completed only during the next eligible window.
Earlier Como President Mirwan Suwarso addressed Paz's transfer situation, explaining that Madrid are fully entitled to re-sign him based on the terms agreed in the original deal. He made it clear that the club respects the arrangement and that the player's future remains his own choice. Suwarso said: “I couldn’t care less. It’s a situation we agreed on from the beginning. Real Madrid are allowed to buy him back whenever they want. It’s up to Nico to decide what he wants to do with his future. We are very happy to have him. We like to build a home for him in Como. He chose to stay this season, and we take it day by day. We see how it goes. Does he go back to Madrid next season? Madrid have every right to do that. Will he stay with us? It’s up to him whether he wants it or not.”
Paz's amazing start to the season
The 21-year-old joined Como from Madrid for €6m in 2024 and quickly established himself as one of Serie A’s most promising young attackers. A dynamic forward, Paz excels at finding space between the lines, beating defenders in one-on-one situations, and creating opportunities even in tight areas. His debut campaign in 2024-25 was highly productive, delivering eight goals and six assists, earning him the league’s best young player award.
Paz has seamlessly continued his form into the current season, contributing five goals and four assists. A significant factor in his rise has been his perfect fit in Cesc Fabregas’ tactical system. The coach has granted him freedom to dictate the tempo, find pockets of space and drive the team forward, allowing his intelligence and technical ability to shine. Fabregas has even likened him to Lionel Messi in terms of how opponents overcommit to stopping him, emphasizing that Paz must never be restricted.
The coach describes Paz as a magician capable of pulling tricks out of nowhere, highlighting his unpredictability and creativity. With his consistent performances, Paz is beginning to demonstrate that he could become a worthy successor to Messi as the national team’s primary creative force.
Inter's interest in Paz
Inter are preparing to make a major statement in the upcoming transfer window with a €58 million (£49m/$63m) bid for Paz. The Nerazzurri view the dynamic attacker as the perfect long-term partner for Lautaro Martinez and are eager to bring him to the San Siro. Talks with the player’s entourage have already begun, with Inter confident that Paz would be open to the move.The situation, however, remains complicated as Real Madrid still hold significant leverage over any future transfer.
Paz's challenge this season
Como thrashed Torino 5-1 on Monday, with Paz scoring the fourth goal in the emphatic win. The club are keen to retain Paz as they remain on course to secure a place in a European competition next season. For Paz, the opportunity to play for Madrid is always enticing, but he is focused on his Como career and plans to decide on his future at the end of the season. Como will face Sassuolo on Friday, and a victory could see them level on points with Inter in fourth place.
