Real Madrid player ratings vs Real Valladolid: Kylian Mbappe is red hot! Forward nets a hat-trick to keep up excellent goalscoring run to fire La Liga leaders to victory

The Frenchman found the net three times to salvage an otherwise middling performance from Carlo Ancelotti's side

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick to save an otherwise lacking Real Madrid, as they relied on three separate moments of class from their big summer signing to beat La Liga's 20th-placed team 3-0. Los Blancos were poor throughout, but tidy enough and reliant on a superstar to pick up a win that keeps them top of the table.

The Frenchman broke the deadlock after a slow Madrid start. A quick interchange with Jude Bellingham gave the forward space in the box and he comfortably found the bottom corner. Los Blancos were otherwise in a state of control against a Real Valladolid side that offered admittedly little. Rodrygo fired high and wide, while Bellingham saw a shot deflected away.

Another bit of magic opened the game up for good when Rodrygo fed Mbappe, who simply passed the ball across the goalkeeper to give Madrid daylight early in the second half.

He then completed his hat-trick in the 91st minute. Bellingham was brought down in the box, and after a lengthy VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot. Mbappe made no mistake to round off a convincing victory.

This was far from a signature performance. Madrid played down to the level of a side at the basement of La Liga. But three bits of quality killed things off. That might just end up being the story of Madrid's season.

