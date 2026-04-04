Real Madrid player ratings vs Mallorca: Kylian Mbappe frustrated while Blancos defence falls asleep in dismal defeat ahead of blockbuster Bayern Munich clash

Madrid were the aggressors for the most part, but had little to show for it. Mbappe was a constant outlet down the left and, with Vinicius Jr left on the bench, played main man for most of the half, forcing a handful of tidy saves in the opening exchanges.

But Mallorca were opportunistic, and made good on their one real good chance of the first half. Eduardo Camavinga failed to track his man into the box, and a tidy exchange on the wing, followed by a perfectly-placed cross, gave a wide-open Manu Morlanes time to control and finish shortly before half-time.

Madrid applied pressure, and were good value for the equaliser late on when Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a corner and Eder Militao rose to level the scores. Los Blancos subsequently pushed for a winner, but were punished when veteran striker Vedat Muriqi smashed home in stoppage time, leaving them four points adrift of leaders Barcelona ahead of the Blaugrana's clash with Atletico Madrid later in the day.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Son Moix...