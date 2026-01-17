Mbappe Bellingham Vinicius Real Madrid GFXGetty
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Levante: Kylian Mbappe bails out Blancos once more as Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr put in performances deserving of Bernabeu boos

Real Madrid turned an unconvincing first half into a clinical second, with Kylian Mbappe leading the charge as they saw off Levante, 2-0. Los Blancos were initially languid under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, but clicked into gear once the deadlock was broken, and were ultimately good value for the victory - even if some questions about individuals remain.

Madrid rather struggled throughout the opening half as the boos rained down in the first home game since Xabi Alonso's sacking and the subsequent exit from the Copa del Rey at Albacete. The hosts failed to create chances, and looked a step slow against a well-drilled Levante side. On the few occasions the away side broke out, meanwhile, Los Blancos looked uneasy. Mbappe did go close after 32 minutes, racing onto Raul Asencio's long ball - but he smashed wide. 

The second half was much better from Arbeloa's side as the introduction of Arda Guler offered more midfield creativity. Mbappe was the first beneficiary when he was dragged down in the box, which allowed him to convert from the penalty spot. Asencio then sealed victory by rising to meet a corner to head home.

There were still some nervy moments when Levante hit on the break, and Madrid weren't exactly fluid. Still, wins matter, and this was three points gained. 

GOAL rates Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...

  • Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (7/10):

    Didn't really have a save to make, despite Levante's attacking intent in the first half. 

    Federico Valverde (5/10):

    Deployed at right-back, a position he openly dislikes, and Levante exposed his wing. 

    Raul Asencio (6/10):

    Took his header wonderfully to make it 2-0 after a poor first half. 

    Dean Huijsen (7/10):

    The better of the two centre-backs on the day. Composed for the most part.

    Alvaro Carreras (6/10):

    Played the shielding role and made a lot of selfless runs to open up spaces. 

  • Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (5/10):

    Missed a few tackles and didn't move the ball quickly enough. No point having him and Camavinga in the team against this level of opposition. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (5/10):

    Misplaced some passes and made some silly fouls. Hooked at half-time after a miserable 45 minutes. 

    Jude Bellingham (6/10):

    Had a real nightmare in the first half. Gave the ball away loads and played some aimless passes. Much better when the spaces opened up in the second. 

  • Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Attack

    Gonzalo Garcia (6/10):

    Deployed on the right of a front three - a rather unfamiliar position for him - and didn't get involved much. 

    Kylian Mbappe (8/10):

    A bit sloppy in the first half but took his penalty wonderfully in the second. Could have had more goals, too. 

    Vinicius Jr (6/10):

    Booed relentlessly - and rather unnecessarily - by the Madrid faithful. Sloppy at first but much much more effective when spaces opened up. 

  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Arda Guler (8/10):

    His introduction truly changed the game. Assisted the second goal and offered plenty of attacking quality.

    Franco Mastantuono (7/10):

    Gave Madrid an extra option out wide. A solid shift. 

    Dani Ceballos (6/10):

    Controlled the tempo more effectively than either starting central midfielder.

    David Alaba (N/A):

    A late run out. 

    Alvaro Arbeloa (6/10):

    Went back to the 4-3-3 that Alonso was never able to figure out. Madrid were woeful for the first half and much better in the second. A win? Sure. A good performance? No way.  

