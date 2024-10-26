Real Madrid player ratings vs Barcelona: What happened to Kylian Mbappe?! France star and Vinicius Jr's woeful finishing sees La Liga champions demolished in El Clasico

Carlo Ancelotti's side were humbled by their biggest rivals at home

Real Madrid took an early blow in the Spanish league title race in the first Clasico of the season, as they were handily beaten 4-0 by a rampant Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A Robert Lewandowski's second-half double, followed by Lamine Yamal's fine finish and Raphinha's deft chip, saw Los Blancos seen off at home - and fall six points behind their bitter rivals in La Liga.

Madrid repeatedly tried to exploit Barca's high-line, but had little to show for it. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr found themselves caught offside time-and-time again, succumbing to the Blaugrana's well-executed offside trap. The Frenchman had the ball in the net after 31 minutes, but saw the flag go up after a mistimed run.

Madrid were made to pay for their lack of cutting edge early in the second half, when Lewandowski ran through on goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. He added a second two minutes later, ghosting between Madrid's centre-backs before heading into the bottom corner.

And Lamine Yamal offered the killer blow, smashing into the roof of Andriy Lunin's net from a tight angle as a scattered Madrid defence was left searching for answers. Raphinha offered an all-too-easy fourth five minutes from time. This was a humbling.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...