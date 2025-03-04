Real Madrid player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Brahim Diaz brilliance settles Champions League derby as warrior Fede Valverde leads from the front while Rodrygo leaves Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in the shade

Carlo Ancelotti's side relied on two moments of individual quality to come away with a narrow first-leg victory in their last-16 tie

Real Madrid pulled of an act of Champions League magic, with Brahim Diaz providing the decisive moment in their 2-1 last-16 first-leg win over Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos were outplayed for long stretches, but wonderful strikes from Rodrygo and Brahim gave them a slim advantage heading into the second leg.

Rodrygo opened the scoring inside four minutes, as the Brazilian ran onto Federico Valverde's pass before cutting onto his weaker left foot and arrowing a shot into the far corner. Atletico were very much in the game, though, and having consistently threatened on the break, they were good value for their equaliser as Julian Alvarez rode a challenge before whipping a wonderful curled effort past Thibaut Courtois.

Los Blancos responded in the second half, despite having less of the ball, and Brahim provided the crucial moment with a fine piece of skill and angled finish inside the box to retake the lead on 55 minutes. Atleti probed for a way back into the game, and Antoine Griezmann drew a neat save out of Thibaut Courtois. But a goal didn't come, and Atleti decided, instead, to sit on the scoreline as Griezmann was replaced after 70 minutes.

Article continues below

Real, for their part, were unable to create any further openings, though a last-second intervention from Marcos Llorente prevented a tap-in for Vinicius Jr and set up what looks likely to be an intriguing return leg next week.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...