Real Madrid player ratings vs Al-Hilal: Trent Alexander-Arnold has debut to forget but Rodrygo justifies transfer interest as Federico Valverde spurns last-ditch penalty in shock Club World Cup draw

Xabi Alonso had to settle for a disappointing draw in his first game in charge of the Spanish giants

Real Madrid had their chances, but failed to convert throughout, and slumped their way to a drab 1-1 draw with Al Hilal to start the Xabi Alonso era in underwhelming fashion. Los Blancos should have won it on a number of occassions, but squandered chances - including a penalty miss in second half stoppage time - saw them settle for a draw in the Club World Cup opener.

Al Hilal were the more expansive side early. They attacked down the Madrid right, putting pressure on debutant Trent Alexander-Arnold. Renan Lodi almost gave them the lead, but was a yard offside when he slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Los Blancos took the lead after a poor 30 minutes. Youngster Gonzalo Garcia found the net, ghosting in at the far post and rather scuffing the ball over Yassine Bounou for Madrid's first goal under Alonso. But Al Hilal responded. Raul Asencio foolishly gave away a penalty, and Ruben Neves converted.

Madrid showed more attacking intent in the second half. And they were almost rewarded early. Vinicius Jr got involved for the first time, darted down the left and cut back for Arda Guler - who smashed a first-time volley off the bar. Madrid had a golden opportunity to win it in second half stoppage time when Federico Valverde stepped up to the penalty spot. But Bounou guessed the right way and stifled his shot. This was hardly a terrible showing, but far from the start Alonso would have wanted.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Hard Rock Stadium...