Real Madrid midfielder fuels exit rumours after attending Betis' game against Celta Vigo

TransfersLaLigaD. CeballosReal MadridReal Betis

Dani Ceballos attended former club Real Betis' game against Celta Vigo this past weekend, fueling rumours of a Real Madrid exit.

  • Ceballos attended Real Betis' game
  • Rumoured to be unhappy at Real Madrid
  • Has contract with the club until 2027
