Real Madrid lead Marc Guehi race! La Liga leaders 'confident' of beating Liverpool to free signing of Crystal Palace captain

Real Madrid may be leading the race, but Bayern Munich and Barcelona have not thrown in the towel. Bayern’s sporting director, Max Eberl, has confirmed that the German champions are “exploring the market” for defensive reinforcements, with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae potentially heading towards the exit door. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that Eberl has already met with Guehi’s agent, Gordon Stipic, to discuss terms as the meeting marked Bayern’s first concrete step toward pursuing the Palace captain.

Speaking to DAZN, Eberl said, "It's absolutely clear that we as Bayern Munich are exploring the market. Our clear goal is to extend Upa's contract. That's our ultimate goal. If that doesn't work out, we have to be prepared. We would be foolish not to. That's the reason. I've not confirmed anything, but we are active in the market."

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also monitoring the situation closely, hoping to tempt Guehi with regular minutes. Eric Garcia remains a weak link in their backline, and Guehi will be a much-needed upgrade on the Spaniard.