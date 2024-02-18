Have Real Madrid lost 'focus' due to Kylian Mbappe transfer saga? Carlo Ancelotti explains why La Liga leaders had to play a 'different game' during frustrating draw at Rayo Vallecano
Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed suggestions that Real Madrid have been affected by the speculation surrounding a possible summer move for Kylian Mbappe.
- Madrid held to 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano
- Slip-up comes days after Mbappe decision
- Ancelotti explained why his team struggled