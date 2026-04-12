Real Madrid loanee Endrick issues perfect response to Paulo Fonseca criticism with stellar super-sub display for Lyon

Before the match, the teenager had amassed 1,286 minutes for Lyon across 18 total appearances in all competitions, contributing six goals and five assists. In Ligue 1 alone, he had registered three goals and four assists in 10 outings. Despite these solid numbers, he was tasked with doing more. Following a stagnant first half, Fonseca made a triple substitution at the interval, introducing the Brazilian alongside Corentin Tolisso and Orel Mangala. Within five minutes, he justified the manager's demands. Accelerating down the right flank, Endrick delivered a pinpoint cross for Roman Yaremchuk, who headed home to give the hosts a deserved lead.