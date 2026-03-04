Real Madrid learn Franco Mastantuono suspension for Getafe red card with defensive duo also handed yellow card bans

In addition to the Mastantuono case, the club also looked to clear Aurélien Tchouaméni’s name after the French midfielder picked up a yellow card during the same match. The club argued that the player had clearly played the ball first and that the subsequent contact with the Getafe opponent was simply an inevitable consequence of the game’s physical nature. However, the committee was unmoved by the video evidence provided by the capital club and chose to uphold the booking.

The resolution from the Disciplinary Committee stated that the sanction remains, though fortunately for the former Monaco man, the yellow card does not carry an immediate suspension as it does not trigger a cycle of bookings. Still, the rejection of the appeal adds to a frustrating week for the Real Madrid hierarchy, who feel their players were unfairly targeted during the local derby. The focus now shifts to how the squad will adapt to the enforced absences in the defensive line.