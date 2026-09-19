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End of an era! Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe sensationally dumps Nike after 20 years to join Roger Federer-backed brand
End of an era for Madrid superstar
Mbappe has officially ended his relationship with Nike after nearly two decades. The Madrid forward has agreed a landmark partnership with On Holding as the Swiss sportswear company prepares its entry into professional football.
Mbappe had been tied to the American brand since he was eight years old. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr, he developed into one of Nike's most prominent global ambassadors, notably serving as the face of their Mercurial boot line.
The switch sees the French international join a firm that built its core business around running. On Holding is now expanding into new sports, having secured tennis legend Roger Federer as an investor and strategic partner in November 2019.
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A fresh vision for tomorrow's football
The landmark departure follows the expiry of Mbappe's Nike contract on July 31. Uncertainty surrounding his future had persisted as the striker continued to appear in Nike promotions, while the brand maintained references to him across commercial channels. However, the player has now confirmed his new venture.
"From the beginning, what drew me to On was the opportunity to build something entirely new together that will help shape tomorrow's game," Mbappe stated in an official announcement.
"I want to bring my experience and perspective into what we create, push what's possible through innovation, and always stay true to the joy of football. We have a shared dream, and this is only the beginning."
Following in the footsteps of Roger Federer
There is a clear precedent for Mbappe's decision. Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer similarly ended his long-standing partnership with Nike to collaborate with On, eventually becoming a shareholder and creating his own signature product line with the brand.
Nike supported Mbappe's development from his early academy days through his rise at Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, and ultimately Madrid. Over that period, the Frenchman was granted exclusive boots bearing his own name, mirroring treatment given to top earners like Ronaldo.
Severing ties after almost 20 years closes a defining chapter in football marketing. It also positions Mbappe to play a direct role in designing and developing On's upcoming football collection.
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Challenging the giants of the sportswear industry
On Holding's ambitious venture into football places them in direct competition with established industry heavyweights Nike, Adidas, and Puma. Having disrupted the running sector, the Swiss brand now aims to capture market share in the world's most popular sport.
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