Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe withdraws from France squad as Zinedine Zidane admits left knee issue 'does not look good'

The Madrid superstar was the hero on the night, netting the only goal in a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Turkey to kick off France's UEFA Nations League campaign. However, the joy of the victory, which marked Zinedine Zidane's first match in charge of the national team, was quickly overshadowed by the sight of the captain limping off the pitch at the Kocaeli Stadium.

The incident occurred in the 67th minute when Mbappe fired home his 67th international goal with his right foot. As he buried the shot, his left leg appeared to plant awkwardly on a surface that had been criticised for its poor condition throughout the match. Although he initially tried to celebrate the strike, the forward immediately showed signs of severe discomfort, clutching his knee before eventually dropping to the turf.