'Hardest? I don't know' - Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe plays down France's World Cup semi-final exit to Spain

Mbappe has opened up about the emotional toll of France’s exit from the World Cup, admitting that the 2-0 semi-final defeat at the hands of Spain was a bitter pill to swallow. However, when questioned on whether this specific loss ranked as the most devastating moment of his professional journey, the 27-year-old was quick to point out that he has already endured significant heartbreak on the biggest stages of world football.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s highly anticipated Champions League meeting with Inter, Mbappe looked back on the disappointment and compared it with other major defeats he has experienced in his illustrious career. The Frenchman has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows on the international stage, having previously won the World Cup in 2018 before falling just short in subsequent global tournaments.







