Trouble brewing at Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe's entourage strongly DISAGREE with club's injury diagnosis & don't want him rushed back for Man City clash

The discrepancy between the club's medical bulletin and the entourage's assessment has created a curtain of smoke around the Valdebebas training ground. Real Madrid issued a formal statement on Tuesday clarifying Mbappe condition, stating: "After the tests carried out on our player Kylian Mbappe by French specialist doctors, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in the left knee and the suitability of the conservative treatment being followed is confirmed. Pending evolution." However, Meana has provided a contrasting view of the diagnosis, claiming the injury is "really significant."

The looming 2026 World Cup is the primary driver behind his entourage's protective stance. With only 100 days remaining until the tournament kicks off, there is a firm belief among Mbappe's representatives that he cannot afford to lose a single day of proper rehabilitation. "We're going to call it a sprain only because that's what the medical report says, but the injury is really significant. There are 100 days left for the World Cup and Mbappe does not have any time to spare. He needs all 100 to recover completely," Meana explained. The fear is that forcing a comeback for the City clash could result in a catastrophic injury that would rule the France captain out of the world's biggest stage.