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'Inappropriate behaviour!' - Real Madrid demand Javier Tebas resignation in extraordinary war of words after La Liga president MOCKS refereeing conspiracy claims
Real Madrid demand Tebas resignation after derby chaos
The fallout from the recent Madrid derby has escalated into a fully-fledged institutional crisis. Real Madrid suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat to fierce city rivals Atletico, leaving Los Blancos trailing league leaders Barcelona by six points. However, the result has been entirely overshadowed by the ensuing controversy surrounding match official Ortiz Arias and the VAR team.
Following the final whistle, La Liga president Tebas took aim at Madrid's complaints regarding the officiating. The league chief publicly dismissed the notion of an orchestrated campaign against the club, triggering a furious response from the Bernabeu.
In a scathing official statement, Los Blancos condemned Tebas' comments as an attack on the club and demanded his immediate resignation. Madrid chiefs argued that the Spanish top flight desperately requires a neutral leader, labelling the current president's actions as completely unacceptable for someone in his position.
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Tebas mocks claims as Madrid fire back
The war of words began when Tebas publicly mocked allegations of refereeing bias against Jose Mourinho's men. "Claiming that referees are directed against Real Madrid is living in another galaxy," the La Liga chief stated. "That narrative serves as an excuse to cover up other shortcomings that are plain to see in these first matches of the season. It's more comfortable to point to a conspiracy than to explain what's happening on the pitch."
Madrid's response was swift and uncompromising. An official club statement read: "Our club considers it intolerable that the president of LaLiga uses his institutional position to continue discrediting and attacking Real Madrid. Given this inappropriate and persistent behaviour, we believe that the professional football competition in Spain urgently needs a leader capable of managing it and realising its full potential with the fundamental duty of neutrality.
"His latest intervention is particularly serious and incomprehensible - unbecoming of a responsible administrator - as it involves commenting on an article by an independent journalist in a digital media outlet. Yet, he reacts against our club by taking the liberty of critiquing our sporting strategy - an utterly absurd and irresponsible move."
Los Blancos also took aim at the match officials, specifically highlighting two controversial incidents involving Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde. "Real Madrid lose the derby at the Metropolitano in a match marked by Ortiz Arias' very terrible refereeing," the club said in a separate statement. "He failed to send off Cuti Romero in the first half for stepping on Bellingham's knee, nor did he send off Lee Kang-In for stepping on Valverde's left ankle."
Title race pressure mounts amid institutional war
The bitter defeat at the Metropolitano has left Madrid fourth in the La Liga standings. They currently sit behind unbeaten pacesetters Barcelona, as well as Atletico and Real Betis, following a stuttering start to the new campaign.
The derby itself swung on a crucial decision when Dean Huijsen was shown a red card for dragging down Giuliano Simeone inside the penalty area. Alejandro Grimaldo dispatched the resulting spot-kick, with Jonathan David extending Atletico's advantage before Antonio Rudiger grabbed a late consolation for the 10-man visitors.
However, the result is now secondary to the escalating institutional war between Real Madrid and La Liga. Mourinho's explosive accusations regarding the refereeing committee have only added fuel to a fire that shows no signs of burning out anytime soon.
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Mourinho faces rebuild on pitch as feud rumbles on
Mourinho now faces the daunting task of refocusing his squad amid the noise of this institutional clash. Trailing their bitter rivals in the title race, Los Blancos cannot afford further slip-ups if they are to close the six-point gap to Barcelona.
The club will also be sweating over the fitness of both Bellingham and Valverde following the heavy challenges they sustained during the derby. Meanwhile, the fallout from the officiating will likely rumble on as Madrid seek answers from the league's hierarchy.
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