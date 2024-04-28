GFX Harry Kane Carlo AncelottiGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Real Madrid passed on Harry Kane?! Shocking report reveals Bayern Munich superstar was Carlo Ancelotti's No.1 transfer target last summer ahead of Jude Bellingham - but Florentino Perez blocked the move

Harry KaneReal MadridBayern MunichTransfersLaLigaCarlo AncelottiBundesligaJude Bellingham

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez blocked coach Carlo Ancelotti's request to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer, a report claims.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ancelotti asked Perez to sign Kane
  • President wanted to wait for Mbappe
  • Madrid to face Bayern on Tuesday
Article continues below

Editors' Picks