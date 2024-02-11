Fede Valverde makes crude ‘three legs’ joke to Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid superstar celebrates scoring more goals against Girona

Harry Sherlock
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2023-24Getty Images
Real MadridJude BellinghamFederico ValverdeReal Madrid vs GironaLaLiga

Federico Valverde has posted a crude "three legs" message to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, in reference to his celebration against Girona.

  • Bellingham starred as Real won 4-0
  • England international scored twice
  • Valverde posts joke on Instagram

