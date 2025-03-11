Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga emerges as a transfer target for Man City amid interest from 'many clubs' - with midfielder set to make huge decision on his future this summer
Eduardo Camavinga has failed to become an indispensable figure under Carlo Ancelotti, and Manchester City want to take advantage this summer.
- City interested in buying Camavinga
- PL champions eyeing major overhaul
- Midfielder struggling for form and fitness