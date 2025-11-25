Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid confirm Thibaut Courtois and Dean Huijsen injury blows as goalkeeper and defender pull out of squad to face Olympiacos
Courtois ruled out of Champions League clash
Madrid were dealt a hammer blow ahead of their Champions League trip to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday, as Courtois was ruled out of the squad to face the Greek side. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has been diagnosed with gastroenteritis.
"Following an examination today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a viral gastrointestinal infection. He will miss the trip to Athens. His condition will be monitored," read the official Real Madrid medical statement on Tuesday.
According to a report from El Desmarque, Courtois did not take part in the team's training session at Valdebebas on Tuesday. In fact, the Belgian left the training complex even before the training session began. It remains to be seen whether Courtois will be fit in time for this weekend's clash against Girona.
- Getty Images Sport
Lunin set to start in goal against Olympiacos
Andriy Lunin hasn't been handed a single opportunity by head coach Xabi Alonso thus far, with Courtois starting in goal in all of Madrid's 17 games across La Liga and the Champions League this season. However, Wednesday's fixture against Olympiacos could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the out-of-favour Ukrainian.
Having arrived from Zorya Luhansk as a promising 19-year-old in 2018 – the same summer Courtois joined from Chelsea – Lunin’s Madrid career has struggled to take off. Yet the 26-year-old has delivered moments of brilliance between the sticks. In the 2023-24 season, Courtois suffered an early anterior cruciate ligament injury, prompting Madrid to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan. While Kepa initially claimed the starting spot under Carlo Ancelotti, Lunin’s impressive performances soon saw him take over the position.
He was exceptional throughout the campaign, particularly in the Champions League. His standout display against RB Leipzig in the round of 16 helped Madrid advance to face defending champions Manchester City in the quarter-finals, where he produced penalty shootout heroics at the Etihad Stadium to send Los Blancos through to the semi-finals. Ultimately, Lunin played a pivotal role as Madrid lifted both the La Liga and Champions League titles, managing 31 appearances. That's half the all-time number he has managed in the Spanish capital.
Last month, Alonso spoke about Lunin's lack of playing time. “Lunin must always be prepared because there can always be contingencies," he said. "We have a great goalkeeper with Thibaut, but Andriy is also very capable. In December we have the [Copa del Rey], and we’ll see what decision we make. But he must feel ready. And he is.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Madrid dealing with multiple absences
On Tuesday, Courtois' news wasn't the only blow to Madrid. Centre-back Huijsen also did not participate in team training on Tuesday and he was subsequently left out of the squad that will travel to Greece. The Spaniard has been dealing with fitness issues lately, which seem to have affected his on-field form, too.
He joins fellow centre-backs Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao on the sidelines. That would leave Raul Asencio – who has shown dramatic improvement under Alonso after his Club World Cup blunders – as the only fit centre-back in the squad.
Alvaro Carreras, who has played as the left-sided centre-back once this season, could be placed alongside Asencio in the centre of the defence. Ferland Mendy, who has recovered from a long-term injury but is yet to make an appearance this season, could also emerge as an alternative. Meanwhile, Real Madrid Castilla stars Mario Rivas and Diego Aguado could receive potential call-ups, too, with the latter already making his first-team debut under Ancelotti last season.
- AFP
Alonso in desperate need for a win
Madrid looked unstoppable after claiming 13 wins from their opening 14 matches, but their season has hit a roadblock with a loss to Liverpool and draws against Rayo Vallecano and Elche. Alonso's side often look devoid of ideas on the pitch, with mounting pressure on the Spaniard to trigger a turnaround in fortunes immediately. Any other result other than a win against Olympiacos will only amplify the cacophony of criticism surrounding the club in recent weeks.
Advertisement